Pleas against delimitation of seats in Assam rejected

New Delhi, July 24
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha and 126 Assembly seats by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of petitions on the issue.
A Bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies. “At this stage when delimitation has commenced... it would not be proper to interdict the process at this stage,” it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case
Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...
Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states
SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project
Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...