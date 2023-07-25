Pleas against delimitation of seats in Assam rejected

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha and 126 Assembly seats by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of petitions on the issue.

A Bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies. “At this stage when delimitation has commenced... it would not be proper to interdict the process at this stage,” it said.

#Assam #Supreme Court