Pledge 50% profit from ‘The Kashmir Files’ for displaced Kashmiri Pandits: Karni Sena

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

The Karni Sena today urged Zee Studios and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, producer and director of the much acclaimed movie "The Kashmir Files" to pledge 50% profit from the film for the welfare of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

"A majority of the states have declared the movie tax-free to enable the common man to watch it. The producer and director should come forward and donate 50% net profit from the movie for the welfare of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to show solidarity with the cause espoused in the film," Suraj Pal Ammu, national president of Karni Sena, said here today.

However, if they failed to contribute to displaced Kashmiris' welfare, it would be presumed that they had produced the movie only to encash the sufferings of the displaced people and had no genuine concern for their welfare, Ammu added.