Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi

PTI

Aditi Tandon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament starting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to parties and MPs to engage in free, frank, constructive and well-meaning discussions to steer the country on the path of development.

Close on the heels of some party leaders such as the TMC and some of their senior parliamentarians continuing campaigning for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, the PM said elections would come and go but MPs should attend the session.

"The Budget session is starting today. I welcome all the MPs. In today's global situation, several opportunities exist for India. Our economic growth, largest Covid vaccination drive, capacity to manufacture indigenous Covid vaccines have inspired hope across the world. In this session, our constructive discussions can become a reason for global impact. I hope all MPs and political parties will engage in a high level of debate with a free mind and will help steer India on the path of development and raise its momentum," the PM said.

In his customary media remarks ahead of the session, the PM noted that it is right that parliamentary sessions and debates are both impacted by repeated elections.

"I appeal to all MPs, elections will keep coming. The Budget session is the crux of year-long developments and is very important. The more we make this session fruitful, the more we will lay the foundations to touch new economic heights in the future. Hoping for free, humanistic, well-meaning discussions," the PM added.

The first day of the session will see President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both houses of Parliament followed by the laying of the Economic Survey in both houses by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The session will have two parts - January 31 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8 and 29 sittings.

The first half of the Session will have two major items of business - discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address and general discussion on Budget.

The Government has fixed four days – February 2 to 7 - for discussion on the President’s address.

Importantly, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit in shifts due to Covid restrictions and from Wednesday, Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 pm and Rajya Sabha in the morning.

“Five hours have been scheduled per sitting during the first part of the Budget Session. MPs will be accommodated in Lok Sabha Chamber and its galleries during this time. During the first part of the Session after presentation of the Budget, 40 hours of normal time will be available for various businesses including Question Hour, Private Members’ Business, Discussion on Motion of Thanks and General Discussion on the Union Budget,” said Parliament sources.

In view of Covid pandemic and the need for social distancing, MPs will be allotted seats in Lok Sabha Chamber (282), Lok Sabha galleries (148) (except the media gallery), Rajya Sabha Chamber (60) and Rajya Sabha Gallery (51).

