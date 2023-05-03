PM: After Lord Rama, Congress now wants to lock up Hanuman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Karnataka election campaign heated up further on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP attacking the Congress over a poll manifesto promise to ban the Bajrang Dal.

Exercise caution in speeches: EC The EC issued an advisory asking political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution in their utterances while canvassing and not to vitiate the atmosphere.

“The Congress, in its manifesto, has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. First they locked up Lord Rama. Now they have pledged to lock up those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’. First they had problems with those chanting Lord Rama’s name. Now they have problems with Lord Hanuman’s followers,” said the PM leading the offensive on the issue which top BJP leaders, including state Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, also cited today to corner the Congress.

The reference was to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, which was settled only in 2019, and to a 2007 court affidavit the then UPA had given citing lack of proof as to the existence of Lord Rama. The affidavit was given in the ongoing Sethusamudram project matter.

The PM, who addressed three rallies at Chitradurga, Hospet and Sindhanur, warned people against voting for a party which, he said, “has a history of appeasing terror and terrorists”.

‘Book Kharge’s son for nalayak remark’ A BJP delegation petitioned the CEC, demanding an FIR against Congress chief Kharge’s son Priyank for his 'nalayak' remark against PM Narendra Modi.

“When the Batla House encounter took place in Delhi, the Congress chief was tearful at the news of terrorists being killed. When surgical and airstrikes happened, the Congress questioned the armed forces,” said the PM, adding in Karnataka, the Congress had been fomenting terror by protecting the PFI. “The Congress had left Karnataka at the mercy of terrorists. The BJP has ended the game of appeasement,” the PM said, questioning Congress’ manifesto.