PM bats for Yogi again, says UP is now safe for women

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Uttar Pradesh is now safe for women and they can step out without fear and pursue their ambitions.

BJP names 45 more candidates for up elections New Delhi: The BJP named 45 more candidates on Sunday for the Uttar Pradesh polls, fielding Sanjay Sinh from Amethi and Daya Shankar Singh from Ballia Nagar. The party fielded former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh from Sarojini Nagar. PTI

Addressing a virtual “Jan Chaupal” for Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr, PM Modi said the “naari shakti” of the state was determined to make Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister once again.

Stating that only those who will serve the people as a ‘sevak’ will get their blessings, the PM said, “Uttar Pradesh has always shown the direction to the country. Today again Uttar Pradesh is showing a new path to the country.”

Slamming the previous government led by the Samajwadi Party, the PM said people of Bulandshahr know well what used to happen to women and daughters on the highway.

“Illegal occupation of houses and shops was common in UP. People were forced to leave their homes and migrate. The earlier governments were engaged in creating fear, now record highways are being built,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP cancelled launch of its manifesto in UP following the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The party also cancelled all its events for Goa, including PM Modi’s virtual rally and release of manifesto.