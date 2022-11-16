 PM Modi calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude : The Tribune India

G20 Says India's energy security key to global growth | Warns fertiliser shortage may cause food crisis

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Bali. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on G20 leaders to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Speaking out against the western sanctions on Russian oil as well as on Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the PM argued that together with Covid, the conflict had “caused havoc in the world”.

Speaking at the G20 session on energy and food security, the PM said India’s energy security was important for global growth as it was the world’s fastest growing economy. Therefore, there should not be any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured, he said.

Peace paramount

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India, India of today thinks big.... When G20 meets again (under India’s presidency), we will all agree to convey a message of peace. PM Modi

8 bilaterals today

  • PM Narendra Modi has at least eight structured meetings lined up for Wednesday, as per the MEA
  • He will have his first bilateral with Indonesian President Joko Widodo
  • This will be followed by meetings with leaders of Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom
  • A meeting with Trudeau, which was expected, isn’t mentioned

Modi’s remark ‘Era isn’t of war’ part of G20 communique

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit on September 16 that “today’s era isn’t of war” has reportedly been incorporated in the G20 draft communiqué
  • The wording on the Ukraine conflict was a subject of much haggling among G20 diplomats and a prominent role was also played by Indian representatives. PM Modi’s statement has been quoted approvingly in many western capitals

The PM identified the current shortage of fertilisers as another huge crisis and warned that the fertiliser shortage of today would be tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world would not have a solution. “We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and foodgrains stable and assured,” he suggested. The PM began by drawing attention to the crisis of essentials and essential goods all over the world, which was proving even more challenging for the world’s poor who did not have the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy of Covid and Ukraine conflict.

The world had greater expectations from the G20 and its relevance had become more significant because multilateral institutions such as the UN had been unsuccessful on these issues and “we have all failed to make suitable reforms”, acknowledged the PM.

Recalling the havoc caused by World War-II, the PM said just like leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace, “now it’s our turn”. “The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world,” he observed.

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

PM calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude

