PM Modi calls for fundamental mindset shift

New Delhi, December 1

India formally assumed the G20 presidency on Thursday with both President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the occasion.

200 meetings over next year Nearly 200 meetings to be held in 32 sectors in multiple locations across India

100 monuments are being illuminated for a week Collaborative effort India’s G20 presidency will be consultative, collaborative and decisive. S Jaishankar, EAM

“On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to Team India for a successful presidency under the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family). In the time-honoured tradition of ‘atithi devo bhava’ (guest is akin to God), I welcome all delegates to India,” said the President.

PM Modi said the previous 17 presidencies of the G20 delivered significant results for ensuring macro-economic stability, rationalising international taxation and relieving debt-burden on countries. “However, as India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself: can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift — to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe, we can,” declared PM Modi.

During the G20 presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 summit to be held next year will be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the key element would be taking G20 closer to the public and making it truly a people’s G20. “It is a memorable day. We’ve formally assumed the presidency today. A key element of our presidency will be taking G20 closer to the public and trying to make our presidency truly a people’s G20. We will look for Jan Bhagidari events throughout the year,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Numerous activities have been planned under the umbrella of the G20 chairmanship and some of them have already taken place. Earlier in the day, a university event was held which virtually brought together students from 75 universities across the country.

“As today is the first day of our presidency, to mark this numerous activities have been planned...some of them have already taken place.... As you know, earlier in the day we had a university connect event which virtually brought together students from 75 universities from across the country,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister PK Mishra were among the speakers. Jaishankar said, “As the mother of democracy, India’s G20 presidency will be consultative, it will be collaborative and it will be decisive.”

He said New Delhi’s endeavour would be to make the consensus on key global issues more relevant through wider consultations and emerge as the voice of the global south which has had to face the brunt of polarisation and conflict in the developed world. Mishra in his address termed India’s G20 presidency a watershed moment for India and her 1.41 billion citizens.

“We are also involving school students through special G20 sessions in various schools. Taking this people-participation concept further, today the Hornbill Festival in Kohima features a special focus on G20. We will try to do that with other festivals as we go along,” Bagchi added.

As many as 100 monuments, including some UNESCO heritage sites, are being specially illuminated for a week.

