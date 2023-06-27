PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a high-level meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have briefed him about the prevailing situation in violence-hit Manipur.

12 bunkers set up by militants destroyed Security forces destroyed 12 bunkers in Manipur set up by militant groups & seized six mortar shells, officials said

The bunkers were destroyed in the past 24 hours during search operations in Tamenglong, Imphal East, Bishnupur

The meeting was held within 12 hours of the Prime Minister’s arrival in the national Capital after concluding his US and Egypt state visits, sources said.

Besides Shah, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri along with senior officials attended the meeting.

BSF outpost attacked in Meghalaya, 5 hurt Shillong: Five persons, including two BSF men, were hurt when villagers attacked a border outpost in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Sunday night after being accused of smuggling.

The sources said the Home Minister briefed the PM on the developments relating the violence in Manipur, including the details of the deliberations he had with leaders at an all-party meeting and also regarding his meeting with CM N Biren Singh. On his part, the sources said, the PM clearly instructed that there should be no shortage of gas or petrol in the violence-hit areas of Manipur.

The sources said the Centre might soon announce another relief package for the troubled state. The MHA had earlier sanctioned a relief package of Rs 102 crore.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said “reports indicate that finally the Home Minister has spoken to the PM on Manipur”.

In a statement, Kharge said, “For the past 55 days, Modi ji did not say a word on Manipur. Every Indian is waiting for him to speak. If Modi ji is really concerned about Manipur, then the first thing he should do is to sack his Chief Minister and then confiscate weapons stolen from extremist organisations and anti-social elements. He should start talks with all parties and find a common political path.”

He added, “A package of relief, rehabilitation and livelihood for the affected people should be prepared without delay. The announced relief package is grossly inadequate.”