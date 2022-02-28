Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, February 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing another high-level meeting on Ukraine on Monday with talks under way to explore possibilities of sending some union ministers to the neighbouring countries of the war-hit nation to lead evacuation operations involving Indian students.
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress, sources said.
They, however, added that discussions were being held to intensify the pace of evacuation.
The government is considering sending ministers to Poland and Hungary, said sources.
The meeting was attended among others by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Aviation VK Singh.
Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh have been deputed to travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring nations to coordinate rescue operations. These ministers would be going as Special Envoys of India, the government said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...