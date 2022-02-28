PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing another high-level meeting on Ukraine on Monday with talks under way to explore possibilities of sending some union ministers to the neighbouring countries of the war-hit nation to lead evacuation operations involving Indian students.

The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress, sources said.

They, however, added that discussions were being held to intensify the pace of evacuation.

The government is considering sending ministers to Poland and Hungary, said sources.

The meeting was attended among others by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Aviation VK Singh.

Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh have been deputed to travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring nations to coordinate rescue operations. These ministers would be going as Special Envoys of India, the government said.

