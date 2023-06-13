PM chairs meet to review preparedness for Biparjoy

New Delhi, June 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said rescue teams were ensuring the evacuation of people living in the vulnerable locations in the path of cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to hit Gujarat’s Kutch.
The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting here to review the preparedness of the Centre as well as the Gujarat Government to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone, which is also expected to impact Pakistan.
“Our teams are ensuring safe evacuations from vulnerable areas and ensuring maintenance of essential services. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.
According to a statement by the PMO, Modi has directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government.
The cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat by Thursday afternoon as a “very severe cyclonic storm”.
