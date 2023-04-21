PM dials Karnataka ex Dy CM whose family loses race for ticket

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 21

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialled former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa after he and his family was eventually ruled out of the race for a ticket in the May 10 Karnataka assembly election.

The party has fielded a newcomer Channabasappa, from Shivamogga city, a segment Eshwarappa has represented for five terms.

Eshwarappa earlier announced retirement from electoral politics following party’s policy of seniors making way for youngsters.

He was, however, seeking a ticket for son KE Kantesh.

This was not to be as the BJP fielded four time Shivamogga City corporation chief Channabasappa from segment.

The BJP also declared a candidate from Manvi.

Speaking to Eshwarappa the PM sought his cooperation in the elections.

“We will surely win, no problem,” Eshwarappa told PM.

The phone call was reminiscent of the conversation PM had with Himachal rebel Kirpal Parmar on the eve of state elections last year.

Parmar had not budged despite the top leader’s outreach.

Eshwarappa, in contrast, not just fell in line but also appeared to do so happily.

The BJP has dropped nearly two dozen MLAs out of 105 in the ticket allocations this year.

The assembly has 224 seats.