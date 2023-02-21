PM discusses critical tech with US delegation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed with the visiting delegation new opportunities for consolidating the India-US ties in critical technologies, clean energy transition, joint development and production, and trusted and resilient supplies chains.

A US Congressional delegation of nine Senators led by Senate majority leader Charles Schumer called on Modi today.

The delegation included Senators Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto and Peter Welch.

The PM welcomed the Congressional delegation to India and appreciated the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for deepening India-US bilateral ties.