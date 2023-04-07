'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

New Delhi, April 7
Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education.
In the letter which was posted on Twitter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy said, “It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated.”
“(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education,” Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.
“It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for the progress of India,” he said.
The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. PTI
मनीष सिसोदिया ने जेल से देश के नाम चिट्ठी लिखी -— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 7, 2023
प्रधानमंत्री का कम पढ़ा-लिखा होना देश के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक
मोदी जी विज्ञान की बातें नहीं समझते
मोदी जी शिक्षा का महत्व नहीं समझते
पिछले कुछ वर्षों में 60,000 स्कूल बंद किए
भारत की तरक़्क़ी के लिए पढ़ा-लिखा पीएम होना ज़रूरी pic.twitter.com/VpPyY1Jr2v
