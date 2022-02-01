PM Modi: Elections shouldn't affect Budget session

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs to ensure active participation in the Budget session of Parliament which commenced today, noting that the session should not be hampered by the impending Assembly elections. The PM appealed to MPs for free, frank and constructive discussions to steer the country on the path of progress.

In view of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, and many MPs seeking leave of absence from the session, the PM said elections would keep happening, but it was important to make the Budget Session — a wrap-up of the government’s annual performance — fruitful.

“In today’s global situation, several opportunities exist for India. Our economic growth, the largest Covid vaccination drive and our capacity to manufacture indigenous vaccines have inspired hope across the world. In the Budget session, our constructive discussions can become a reason for global impact,” said the PM during his customary remarks ahead of the Parliament session. The PM said Parliament sessions and debates were impacted by repeated elections, but appealed to all MPs that elections should not affect the Budget session. “The Budget session is the crux of the year-long developments and is very important. The more we make this session fruitful, the more we will lay the foundation to reach new economic heights in the future,” he added. —

