PM Modi: Energy need to double in 20 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, urging the developed countries to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 21st World Sustainable Development Summit 2022, PM Modi said environmental sustainability could only be achieved through climate justice. Calling India a mega-diverse country, the PM said, “It is our duty to protect this ecology.” —