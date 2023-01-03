PM exhorts scientific community to make India leading centre of innovation and futuristic scientific development

New Delhi, January 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme ‘Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment’.
The PM exhorted the scientific community to make India the leading centre of innovation and futuristic scientific development.
"We need to look at the developments in the rest of the world, but at the same time our scientific community should work beyond what others are doing," he said.
He said today's scientists should work for providing solutions to the problems faced by the world.
He said the senior scientists should develop an institutional mechanism that would attract younger generation to take up science.
