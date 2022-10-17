 PM expresses concern over high import bill of edible oils, fertilisers; calls for action in mission mode : The Tribune India

PM expresses concern over high import bill of edible oils, fertilisers; calls for action in mission mode

Says out of total imports, maximum is spent on edible oils, fertilisers and crude oil

PM expresses concern over high import bill of edible oils, fertilisers; calls for action in mission mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 at Pusa in New Delhi on October 17, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over India’s high import bill for edible oil, fertilisers and crude oil, and said there is a need to work in a mission mode to make the country self-reliant and reduce import dependence.

With international energy prices soaring after the Russia-Ukraine War, India will spend a record Rs 2.5 lakh-crore to subsidise fertiliser for farmers. Another USD 120 billion is spent on importing crude oil and the two together are the biggest drain on exchequer.

Addressing PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 event here, the Prime Minister released the 12th installment of the cash support that the government had launched ahead of the 2019 General Election, and launched a scheme to brand all subsidised fertiliser under one brand ‘Bharat’ to eliminate product differentiation and confusion multiple brands cause in the minds of farmers.

He also inaugurated 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) which will act as a one-stop-shop providing multiple services to farmers. Around 3.3 lakh retail fertiliser shops will be converted into PM-KSK.

“We have another major challenge before us, which I want to discuss with our farmers and innovators. Why I am stressing on self-reliance and what role agriculutre and farmers can play in this, one needs to understand and work on a mission mode,” Modi said.

Out of total imports, maximum is spent on edible oils, fertilisers and crude oil. When there is a global problem, it has its bearing on the domestic market. First, the country had to face the challenge of pandemic and then the war in exporting countries from where India buys many commodities, he said.

“To reduce import bill and make the country self-reliant, we together have to take a pledge. ...We need to take a pledge to become free from import dependency on food and agriculture related items. We together have to move in this direction,” Modi said.

The country can reduce import of edible oils by boosting domestic production, he said, while exhorting that when it was done in pulses it can be easily replicated in oilseeds, he said.

In case of crude oil, the Prime Minister said efforts are being made to boost the production of ethanol and biofuel.

Citing example of fertiliser, Modi said global prices of urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate are rising day and night and is having impact on the country’s economy.

To make fertilisers available at cheaper rates, the government buys urea at the rate of Rs 75-80 per kg from the global market, but sells to farmers at Rs 5-6 per kg.

The government will spend Rs 2.5 lakh-crore to ensure affordable fertiliser to farmers this year too, he said, adding that this has an impact on the government exchequer and create problems in implementing many works.

Modi also urged upon agri startups, which have increased to 3,000 now from 100-odd in 2014, to work towards reducing import of commodities like edible oil and fertilisers.

Several states are also framing schemes to encourage natural farming. The Oil-Palm Mission with an aim to make India self-reliant in edible oil is also being implemented.

Last fiscal, India’s vegetable oil imports shot up by 70.72 per cent on annual basis to USD 18.93 billion. In 2021-22, India imported petroleum and crude & products valued at USD 160.68 billion, up nearly 94 per cent.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan posts new picture with wife, fans curious if it's from his honeymoon

2
Trending

Video: 'Charo marenge' proved prophetic as BMW speeding at 230 kmph on Purvanchal expressway crashes; all four friends dead

3
Punjab

Lost all hope, says Sidhu Moosewala's dad Balkaur Singh

4
Nation

Kharge vs Tharoor: About 96 per cent turnout in Congress presidential polls; no adverse incident reported

5
Punjab

41per cent milk samples found substandard in Punjab

6
Delhi

Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours

7
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar death: Husband-wife duo booked for abetting 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor's suicide

8
Lifestyle

Actor Jitendra Shastri passes away

9
Punjab

PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

10
Diaspora

Hundreds attend funeral services for four members of Indian-origin Sikh family in California

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab Government tells HC

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab Government tells High Court

Pak, China teams here for SCO talks

Pakistan, China teams here for SCO talks

Second visit by officials to prepare ground for 2023 summit ...

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing triggers protest outside Hurriyat office

Kashmiri Pandit's killing triggers protest outside Hurriyat office

Justice Chandrachud next CJI, oath on Nov 9

Justice Chandrachud next CJI, oath on Nov 9

Son of longest-serving SC Chief Justice, he will have 2-year...

BJP withdraws nominee for Andheri bypoll

BJP withdraws nominee for Andheri bypoll

Paves way for Uddhav-led Sena candidate to win unopposed


Cities

View All

Snatchers’ gang busted, 3 held

Snatchers' gang busted in Amritsar, 3 held

2 rival groups clash over old enmity in Majitha subdivision; shots fired

Pingalwara signs MoU with university for free education to kids with special needs

Excise Dept seizes 245-litre alcohol in Tarn Taran village

Finally, police book 5 for attacking Tarn Taran woman

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

95 biz, 58 residential CHB units up for grabs

95 biz, 58 residential CHB units up for grabs

CBI grills Sisodia for 9 hours

CBI grills Sisodia for 9 hours

Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Jalandhar: Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Stubble-burning leads to accident in Shahkot, two killed

Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Officials crack down on food adulteration in Jalandhar

Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Illegal pistol seized from dismissed policeman who conducted recce

Miscreants attack family, damage cars in Ludhiana

Five nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in Ludhiana

Central Jail inculcating sportsmanship in inmates

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

Patiala: 'Extra duties' affect routine work of health officials

200-kg polythene bags confiscated in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib: Woman, kids hurt in acid attack