PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, November 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli railway station here.
The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.
The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of the railways.
"It will fulfil the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," according to the South Western Railway.
The train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims.
Official sources said the Karnataka government gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims.
This train covers holy places, including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises
Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...