PM Modi for expanding BRICS, joint exploration of space

New Delhi, August 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed the expansion of BRICS to include other nations, and on the accession of Chandrayaan’s soft landing on the moon, suggested the creation of a BRICS Space Exploration Consortium to work in areas like space research and weather monitoring. BRICS is already working on the BRICS satellite constellation.

“India fully supports the expansion of the BRICS membership and welcomes moving forward with consensus in this,” he said. The unanimity among BRICS members in this respect paves the way for discussions on a mechanism for opening the doors to new members. With nearly two dozen countries having lined up for membership, such a formal process currently does not exist. Speaking at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the Prime Minister made four other suggestions but did not mention the subject of an alternative currency or promoting trade in respective national currencies. He also proposed permanent membership to the African Union in the G20, which has also been backed by the other BRICS members.

The Prime Minister proposed cooperation in education, skill development and technology to make BRICS a “future-ready organisation” in which technology will play an important role. He also wanted BRICS to carry out skills mapping together to identify each other’s strengths and complement each other in development initiatives.

Modi also suggested an “International Big Cat Alliance” as big cats of different species are found in all five countries of BRICS. “Under this, we can make joint efforts for their protection,” he suggested. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Should you need more cheetahs, you have come to the home of cheetahs.” The PM’s last suggestion was about creating a repository of traditional medicine.

The PM also recounted the achievements of BRICS, including New Development Bank, which is assisting in the development of countries of the Global South, a financial safety net through the Contingency Reserve Arrangement, Vaccine R&D Centre and the Think Tanks Council. He also welcomed progress in Indian suggestions for a railway research network, closer cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and the Startup Forum.

