PM hails 2022 as year of India's cross-sector glory; pitches vocal for local as the way forward

Says the country cannot forget sacrifices of Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed 2022 as a year of India’s cross-sector glory and urged citizens to adopt the strategy of vocal for local as the way forward.

Addressing the 96th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said India achieved great heights during 2022 and surpassed magical records.

“The year 2022 means India becoming the world’s fifth largest economy; 2022 means India achieving the unbelievable record of delivering 220 crore-plus Covid vaccine doses; 2022 means India crossing the magical target of 400 billion dollar exports; 2022 means people adopting the pledge of self-reliant India and living it; 2022 means welcoming the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and India’s glory in space, drone and defence sectors,” the Prime Minister said, noting that 2022 was a year when India displayed its “strength in all sectors.”

The Prime Minister also took the occasion to salute the sacrifices of Sahibzadas ahead of Veer Bal Diwas on Monday and said, “The country cannot forget the sacrifices of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh ji and Fateh Singh ji and Mata Gujri.” The Prime Minister will attend a programme to mark Veer Bal Diwas in the National Capital tomorrow.

In the address, PM Modi reminded people that 2022 also witnessed fine examples of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in events like Kashi Tamil Samagam in Varanasi and Madupur Mela in Gujarat.

Recalling the 2022 campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga where 6 crore Indians posted selfies with the Tricolour, the Prime Minister said the campaign would be held in 2023 also.

Mentioning the G-20 presidency, which India assumed this year, the Prime Minister said the presidency has to be transformed into a people’s campaign to succeed.

The Prime Minister also dwelt in detail on the benefits of Yoga and Ayurveda for health, citing a new study by Tata Memorial Cancer Institute which reported a 15 per cent reduction in the risk of recurrence and death among breast cancer patients with the use of yoga.

The study, the Prime Minister said, was shared at a breast cancer conference in the US. He said this study was the first example of Indian traditional system which has been tested against strict modern science parameters and the first study that has shown better quality of life among cancer patients with yoga.

Sharing similar studies by the Centre for Integrative Medicine, AIIMS, where yoga benefitted the patients of syncope, and migraine, the Prime Minister reiterated his urge for yoga and Ayurveda to create evidence-based knowledge.

PM Modi also said India was on the verge of eradicating Kala Azar which used to impact four states and 50 districts but was today limited to Bihar and Jharkhand. “We are also trying to eradicate TB by 2025,” he said.

Citing a series of local initiatives where people have created wealth from indigenous products, including a Karnataka couple’s initiative to market betel nut fibre-based products abroad, the Prime Minister called upon citizens to buy and gift local.

The Prime Minister also remembered his predecessor Atal Behari Vajpayee as a great leader of India, on the latter’s birthday.

 

