PM hails Mahatma Gandhi on 'Quit India' anniversary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 9

On the Quit India movement anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered all those who took part in the historic struggle under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership and strengthened the country’s freedom struggle.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, “Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle.” The PM shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the start of the Quit India movement in Bombay, sourced from the Nehru Memorial Collection.

He quoted Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan as saying, “August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution.”

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society, including great personalities like Jayaprakash Narayan and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, the Prime Minister said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, called upon people to defend freedom with “all their might”.

