PM hails Tata-Airbus deal, says India will become 3rd biggest market in aviation sector in near future

New Delhi, February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the deal between Air India and Airbus under which the Tata-owned carrier will acquire 250 aircraft and said India’s growing aviation sector would need over 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years.

Addressing an online event at which the purchase of Airbus aircraft was announced, Modi said the “landmark deal” reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector.

“Our civil aviation sector is an integral part of India’s development. Strengthening the civil aviation sector is an important aspect of our national infrastructure policy,” he said.

In the last eight years, the number of airports has gone up from 74 to 147, Modi pointed out.

Through the scheme UDAN, remote parts of the country are also being connected through air connectivity, which is giving a boost to the economic and social development of the people, he said.

In the near future, India would become the third biggest market in the world in the aviation sector, he said.

In the next 15 years, over 2,000 aircraft would be required, he added.

Many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India’s ‘Make in India - Make for the World’ vision, the prime minister said.

“Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution,” Modi said in his remarks.

Today, the India-France partnership is playing a key role in ensuring stability and balance of the international order and the multilateral system, he said.

