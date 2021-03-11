PM hits out at KCR on dynastic politics; Telangana CM slams it as rhetoric

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

Well ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls in Telangana next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday took apparent potshots at each other, even as the Telangana Chief Minister gave a miss to the former for the second time in a year during an official visit to his state.

While Modi lashed out at family politics saying “parivaarvadi” is democracy’s “greatest enemy”, Rao, who flew to Bengaluru to meet former PM HD Deve Gowda, said despite “bhaashanbaazi” (rhetoric), industries were closing down, the nation’s GDP was crashing and the rupee was falling drastically compared to the US dollar and said all sections of the society were suffering.

CM leaves Hyderabad before Modi's arrival Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao flew out of Hyderabad to Bengaluru on Thursday, a couple of hours before the arrival of PM Modi in the city. This is the second time in the last four months that KCR has avoided meeting Modi during the PM's visit to Hyderabad.

PM Modi said dynastic politics was not a political problem, but a threat to democracy damaging aspiration of the youth.

“It has been seen that members of political dynasties became ‘embodiment of corruption’. People of the country in general and Telangana in particular have seen this,” Modi said while addressing a political rally at Hyderabad today.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao is the Cabinet Minister for IT, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development in the state. KCR’s daughter Kavitha served as an MP from Nizamabad and is currently serving as a Member of the Legislative Council.

Modi targeted the Chief Minister even though he refrained from naming KCR. “People of Telangana did not struggle for a separate state so that only one family reaps the benefits,” he said.

The state was carved out of the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Reacting to PM’s “dynastic politics jibe”, Rao said, “There are a lot of speeches, many promises made but what is the reality? The industry is shrinking, GDP is falling, inflation is rising, farmers, Dalits, tribals and unhappy.”

KCR, who is on a national tour with an apparent eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, travelled to neighbouring Bengaluru to meet meet Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. He warned the BJP of change at the national level soon.

“I met HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy and we discussed everything. Let me say there will be a change at the national level and no one can stop it. India must change. You will get sensational news after two to three months,” added Rao.

