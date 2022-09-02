 PM in Mangaluru today to inaugurate, lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore : The Tribune India

PM in Mangaluru today to inaugurate, lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore

The visit by Modi for about a couple of hours to the port city, after attending events in neighbouring Kerala, is likely to give a boost to the Karnataka BJP, which is preparing for Assembly polls next year

PM in Mangaluru today to inaugurate, lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore

Narendra Modi. PTI file

PTI

Mangaluru, September 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in this coastal city on Friday afternoon to inaugurate and lay the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore, and later address a mega event.

The visit by Modi for about a couple of hours to the port city, after attending events in neighbouring Kerala, is likely to give a boost to the Karnataka BJP, which is preparing for Assembly polls next year, aiming to regain power in the state with a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

According to party and official sources, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the Mangaluru International Airport at around 1.30pm, from where he will fly to New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur by a chopper.

After inaugurating or laying foundations to various projects there, he will arrive at the Goldfinch city grounds here to attend an official public event.

Nearly two lakh people are likely to attend the event at Goldfinch city grounds, they said, in addition to one lakh workers of the BJP. The district administration is also said to have invited about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Union government welfare schemes to the programme.

Party workers and beneficiaries of government programmes are likely to come from various parts of Dakshina Kannada district and neighbouring Udupi.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, a host of state ministers, BJP legislators and leaders are likely to participate in the event.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city for the PM's visit.

The visit to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district is seen as significant after recent incidents of "communal" murders including that of BJP activist Praveen Nettar near here, which triggered widespread protests and spate of resignations by some of its Yuva Morcha members and workers at various places across Karnataka, accusing the state government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu 'karyakartas'.

Several Hindutva ideologues and organisations, too, had expressed their angst against the government, reflecting similar sentiments.

The visit is also coming at a time when the BJP government is facing corruption charges of "40 per cent commission" in public works by the state contractors' association, and also allegations of irregularities in several departments by certain organisations and opposition parties, especially the Congress.

The projects that PM Modi will inaugurate or lay foundations include inauguration of the project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority, laying the foundation stone of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port.

He will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited viz, BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant, worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore, respectively. 

#Agriculture #narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

2
Nation

1st indigenous cervical cancer vaccine by December

3
Chandigarh

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

4
Punjab

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

5
Nation

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

6
Trending

Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes girlfriend after match with India concludes, see heartfelt video

7
Trending

Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

8
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

9
Punjab

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

10
Nation

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

Top News

PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant, 1st India-made aircraft carrier, today

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...

Punjab govt being run from Delhi, alleges Congress as letter of appointments ‘signed’ by Arvind Kejriwal surfaces

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

AAP Punjab calls the letter fake


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Man accused of drug peddling jumps off roof in Amritsar to escape cops

Amritsar: Sugarcane growers demand settlement of Rs 6.78-cr dues

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

Deep nexus: Two booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Husband ‘slaps’ MLA, video viral

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 Rehri market; over 100 shops gutted

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

Chandigarh: Sextortion gang faces 11 FIRs in other states

Most vending sites vacant, MC plans five 'model' zones in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GST mop-up rises by 24% in August

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for ‘illegal award of contract to daughter’ during his term at KVIC

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

Fake TTEs operating at New Delhi railway station arrested: Northern Railways

Woman dies in Noida after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor

700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport after Lufthansa cancels 2 flights

Scrap dealer 'shot dead' in Gurugram over business rivalry

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

3 days after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ ceremony, litter at Jalandhar stadium yet to be lifted

Block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ begin across Jalandhar district

9 test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

At 73, Spic Macay founder cycles to propagate art & culture

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Covid-19: Eight more contract virus in dist

Government will probe misutilisation of CRPF flats in Dugri, says minister

Nihang found murdered, 2 booked

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

88 parks under Patiala MC's TP schemes encroached upon

Rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu lodged in Patiala jail, but separate cells

Laser marking must on subsidised farm tools: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjabi University students postpone protest