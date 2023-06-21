PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Tuesday to vitalise bilateral ties with a slew of initiatives in cutting-edge technology focused on defence during his first State visit to Washington that begins on Thursday.

After landing in New York, the PM received a rousing welcome. “Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here, including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow (June 21),” he tweeted. The PM was received by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Permanent Representative to UN Ruchira Kamboj.

Gaining rightful position We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

PM Modi has interactions lined up with economists, artists, scientists, entrepreneurs, academics and health sector experts. They include Tesla, Twitter and Starlink owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio. Other personalities are Falu Shah, US ex-Trade Representative Michael Froman, former US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel, futuristic thinker Elbridge Colby and musical artist Chandrika Tandon, said officials. Earlier in the day, the PM said talks with US President Joe Biden and other senior US leaders in Washington would be an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and the IPEF. “I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges,” said the Prime Minister in his departure statement. Biden’s special invitation for a State visit “is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies,” he said.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

However, the most important aspect of his visit will be Washington where the deliverables will be a General Electric proposal to manufacture jet engines in India, India’s purchase of 31 armed MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones and removing obstacles to smoother trade in semiconductors, cyberspace and aerospace. On the basis of the groundwork done by the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, the two sides will seek to further cooperation in strategic infrastructure and communication and the use of AI in industrial and defence fields. An MoU with a chip-making company is also on the cards.

The two countries are also collaborating to further their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. He will also address a joint session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership during which a topic of interest is whether he will mention China. He will also meet members of the Indian-American community.

The PM will then travel to Cairo for a State visit to Egypt for the first time.

