PM interacts with Bal Puraskar awardees

New Delhi, January 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees at his residence here today and presented souvenirs to them.
“The children asked him several questions about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics. The Prime Minister suggested the awardees to start by solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life,” a PMO’s release stated.
On mental health and problems faced by children, PM Modi talked about tackling stigma around the issue and the role of family in tackling such issues.
The Prime Minister also spoke of the benefits of playing chess, taking up art and culture as a career, research and innovation and spirituality.
The Centre has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children for their exceptional achievement in six categories — innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery.
Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. This year, 11 children from across the country under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar have been selected for award. The awardees belonging to 11 states and UTs include six boys and five girls. They are Aadithya Suresh, M Gauravi Reddy, Shreya Bhattacharjee, Sambhab Mishra, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rishi Shiv Prasanna, Anoushka Jolly, Hanaya Nisar, Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi and Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...