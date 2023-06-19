PM invokes Emergency on 'Mann ki Baat', calls it darkest period

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Emergency the darkest period in the history of India and said the supporters of democracy then were tortured so much that it made the mind quiver even today.

In his monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat”, PM Modi said, “I wish that today, when we are celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, we must also take a glance through such crimes which endanger the freedom of the country. This will (in turn) make it easier for the today’s young generation to fathom the meaning and importance of democracy.”

“We consider the Constitution supreme. Therefore, we can never forget June 25, when the Emergency was imposed on our country. Lakhs of the people opposed the Emergency with full might,” Modi said in his programme scheduled earlier, given his upcoming visit to the US.

“Many books have been written on the atrocities, the punishment meted out by the police and the administration (during the Emergency). I also had the opportunity to write a book titled ‘Sangharsh Mein Gujarat’ at that time,” he noted.

Modi also said India had set an example in disaster management, invoking the successful management of cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Kutch.

“It was said that Kutch would never be able to recover from the devastating earthquake two decades ago. Today, the same district is one of the fastest-growing districts of the country. I am sure the people of Kutch will emerge stronger from the devastation caused by cyclone Biparjoy,” said PM Modi.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, targeted PM Modi for not speaking on the ongoing violence in Manipur in his “Mann ki Baat” programme.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM patted his back for India’s “great capabilities in disaster management”, but remained silent on “entirely man-made” humanitarian disaster confronting Manipur.

“So one more ‘Mann ki Baat’, but ‘maun’ (silence) on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur? Still no appeal for peace from him,” Ramesh said in a tweet.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Enough Mann Ki Baat! Now, it is time for some ‘Manipur ki Baat’.”