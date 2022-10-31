 PM Modi lays stone for military aircraft plant in Vadodara : The Tribune India

PM Modi lays stone for military aircraft plant in Vadodara

Says India to be major transport plane manufacturer soon | First aircraft to be out by 2026

PM Narendra Modi during the stone-laying ceremony of a C-295MW aircraft plant in Vadodara. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a facility to produce C-295MW military transport aircraft at Vadodara, saying India would now become a major producer of transport planes.

About C-295MW

5-10 tonne capacity aircraft

40 paratroopers can be accommodated

  • Has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and paradropping of troops and cargo
  • Can land on short and even unprepared runways

Rs 21,935-cr deal

In September last year, India sealed a Rs 21,935 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the IAF’s ageing Avro-748 planes that entered service in the early 1960s.

56 planes to be produced

  • Sixteen fly-away aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to the IAF between September 2023 and August 2025
  • These will be produced at the Airbus facility in Spain
  • The remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in India by Tata at the Vadodara facility 2026 onwards
  • Nearly 240 engineers will be trained at the Spain facility
  • It is the first time that the C-295MW aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe
