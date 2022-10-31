PM Modi lays stone for military aircraft plant in Vadodara

New Delhi, October 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a facility to produce C-295MW military transport aircraft at Vadodara, saying India would now become a major producer of transport planes.
About C-295MW
5-10 tonne capacity aircraft
40 paratroopers can be accommodated
- Has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and paradropping of troops and cargo
- Can land on short and even unprepared runways
Rs 21,935-cr deal
In September last year, India sealed a Rs 21,935 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the IAF’s ageing Avro-748 planes that entered service in the early 1960s.
56 planes to be produced
- Sixteen fly-away aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to the IAF between September 2023 and August 2025
- These will be produced at the Airbus facility in Spain
- The remaining 40 planes will be manufactured in India by Tata at the Vadodara facility 2026 onwards
- Nearly 240 engineers will be trained at the Spain facility
- It is the first time that the C-295MW aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (left) was also present at the event.