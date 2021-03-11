PM leads tributes to Savarkar

New Delhi, May 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paying floral respects at the Parliament House.
“Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the laborious son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary,” said the PM, posting a video with flashes from Savarkar’s life.
