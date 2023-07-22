PM: Make social protection a universal reality

New Delhi, July 21
PM Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted the G20 to make universal social protection a reality by 2030 and regretted that the current framework adopted by international organisations only accounts for benefits that are structured in certain narrow ways.
Addressing the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meet, he said several benefits provided in other forms were not covered under the framework. “We have universal public health, food security, insurance and pension programmes that are not being accounted for. We must reconsider these benefits.”
