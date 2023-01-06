PM meets Nadella, says India witnessing tech-led growth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India was witnessing a tech-led growth because of rapid strides in technological innovations.

Will help india become $1 trillion economy We want to be the developer amplifier. We want to provide every part of our tech stack to basically help the country gain that leverage towards becoming a $1 trillion digital economy soon. Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO

In a tweet after having met Microsoft Corporation CEO Satya Nadella, the PM said, “Glad to have met you, Satya Nadella. India’s strides in technology and innovation are ushering in an era of tech-led growth. Our youth is filled with ideas which have the potential to transform the planet.”

On a four-day visit to India, Nadella met Modi and pledged the company’s support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision.

Nadella, after having met the PM, said India could be the light of the world.

“Thank you Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realise the Digital India vision and be a light for the world,” Nadella tweeted.