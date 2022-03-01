PM meets President, briefs him on Ukraine crisis, govt response

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the ongoing Ukraine crisis and the government response.

The meeting came a day after the PM deputed four ministers as his special envoys to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine (Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland) and lead evacuations of stranded Indians.

The PM at a high-level meeting on Monday had said that India would help the people of neighbouring and developing countries should they seek assistance.

India has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but the top challenge remains the progressively worsening situation in some Ukraine cities, including Kharkiv, where many Indian students continue to be trapped.

The government has asked them to stay where they are while it coordinates a rescue plan.

Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Puri and VK Singh will lead rescue plans from the field on Ukraine borders.

The PM had on Monday called up his counterparts in Romania and Slovakia to thank them for their assistance and inform them of the arrival of his special envoys.

