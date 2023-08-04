PM Modi accepts invite to attend BRICS summit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

PM Narendra Modi will be heading for the BRICS summit after host and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invited him for the meet in a phone call on Thursday.

The PM accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the summit, said an official statement. Besides inviting the PM for the BRICS summit on August 22-24, he also briefed the PM on the preparations. “The two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation,” added the statement.

