PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

PTI

Athens, August 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday on a daylong visit, the first by an Indian premier in 40 years, for talks with the European country's top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi arrived here in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

"PM @narendramodi sets foot in the historic city of Athens for his first-ever visit to Greece. Warmly greeted by FM George Gerapetritis at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X.

Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He is also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

"A packed day of engagements lies ahead in Athens. He will lay a wreath at the Tomb of an unknown soldier. He will thereafter meet the President of Greece and hold talks with the Prime Minister of Greece," Bagchi said in the video uploaded alongside the post.

He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

