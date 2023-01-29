 PM Modi asks ministers to reach out to middle class, inform them about schemes that benefitted them : The Tribune India

PM Modi asks ministers to reach out to middle class, inform them about schemes that benefitted them

This was the first meeting of the Union Council of Ministers to be held in 2023

PM Modi asks ministers to reach out to middle class, inform them about schemes that benefitted them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File



PTI

New Delhi, January 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked Union ministers to reach out to the middle class with details of schemes which have benefitted it, sources said.

Chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers here ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, he said while government schemes have benefitted the poor and the marginalised, several initiatives have also been taken for the middle class that have made their life easier, the sources said.

The prime minister wanted the Union ministers to carry facts while reaching out to the middle class with details of the initiatives which helped them in various ways.

Hard copies of the presentations made during the meeting were given to the ministers to spread the message.

This was the first meeting of the Union Council of Ministers to be held in 2023.

As India marks 75 years of its Independence, the prime minister suggested that things and laws which were reminiscent of the British Raj be flagged and scrapped, the sources said.

Three presentations were made, including the one by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on the overall work done by the Modi government in its last eight years relating to the social and economic sectors.

Guaba's presentation was a detailed one, emphasising on education and health sectors. A number of IITs, IIMs and IISs have been opened in far-flung areas of India, the cabinet secretary noted.

Enrolment and retention of students have increased at all levels of education --primary, secondary and higher education, according to his presentation.

Government school infrastructure both in terms of human and other resources have been transformed, he informed the meet.

The number of undergraduate and postgraduate seats have gone up, benefitting students, he added.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Anurag Jain made a presentation on the status of various projects started by the government.

He gave the details of the number of projects completed and the status of the remaining ones, the sources said.

I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra told the meeting how various social media platforms can be used to spread the message of good work done by the Modi government.

The Union Budget will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which could be announced sometime in March next year.  

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

10
Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today, will tax slabs change?

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today, will tax slabs change?

Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Artificially ripened fruits on sale risk health of residents in Amritsar district

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Union Budget 2023-24: Ludhiana Industrialists, traders pin high hopes

500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience