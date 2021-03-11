PM Modi asks people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi on World Bicycle Day

New Delhi, June 3
On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.
The PM posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter.
Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE).— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022
It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd
He wrote, "Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."
Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share his ride on a bicycle on World Bicycle Day. He wrote: "Swasth jeevan ki Bi'cycle'."
स्वस्थ जीवन की Bi'cycle'#WorldBicycleDay pic.twitter.com/pCQD5GfKw0— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 3, 2022
The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 had declared June 3 as the World Bicycle Day to promote the simple and healthy mode of environment-friendly transport.
