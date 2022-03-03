PM Modi asks Quad to focus on core objectives

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

In an apparent reference to extraneous issues, intruding in the Quad’s deliberations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the US-led four-nation grouping to remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Participating in a virtual summit of Quad leaders, along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the PM sought concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad.

The Indian readout of the meeting had a passing mention of Ukraine with PM Modi emphasising the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy. The PM also reiterated the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

But Japanese PM Kishida made Ukraine central in his observations posted on Twitter. “Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion like the recent Russian aggression against Ukraine are also unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said while stating that Quad leaders will remain in close cooperation to ensure the success of our next face-to-face Quad summit, which will be held in Tokyo in the coming months

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also said the leaders agreed on accelerating cooperation, with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year.

The leaders also discussed other topical issues, including developments in ASEAN, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands.