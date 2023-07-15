PM Modi assures India's full support for UAE's COP-28 presidency

Abu Dhabi, July 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India's full support for UAE's COP28 presidency as he held productive talks with the UN climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber on ways to further sustainable development here on Saturday.
Modi arrived here in the capital of the UAE following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.
"Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India's contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE," he tweeted.
"Dr. Jaber briefed PM on the forthcoming COP-28. PM assured India's full support for UAE's COP-28 presidency. PM also highlighted India's efforts and initiatives to address climate change," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference, held from November 30 until December 12 at the Expo City, Dubai.
The conference has been held annually since the first UN climate agreement in 1992. It is used by governments to agree on policies to limit global temperature rises and adapt to impacts associated with climate change.
The COP28 summit will be the first formal assessment of countries' progress towards the Paris Agreement's target to limit climate change to 1.5 Celsius of warming.
The assessment at COP28 - known as the Global Stocktake - will increase pressure on major emitters to update their actions to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
