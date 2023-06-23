 PM Modi at White House on third successive day for “Hi-tech handshake” with top CEOs : The Tribune India

PM Modi at White House on third successive day for “Hi-tech handshake” with top CEOs

Had a round-table discussion with several figures associated with the various fields of technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in a meeting with American and Indian business leaders at the White House, Washington, on Friday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House on Friday for a “Hi-Tech Handshake” programme where he, along with US President Joe Biden, had a round-table discussion with several figures associated with the various fields of technology.

This was the third consecutive day that PM Modi was invited to the White House. On Wednesday, he was invited for an intimate dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Thursday saw him engaging in talks with Biden as well as attend a joint press conference.

Some of the personalities from the US side included Revathi Advaithi (CEO, Flex), Sam Altman (CEO, OpenAI), Mark Douglas (CEO, FMC Corporation), Lisa Su (CEO, AMD), Will Marshall (CEO, Planet Labs), Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google), Hemant Taneja (CEO, General Catalyst), Thomas Tull (Founder, Tulco LLC) and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams.

Indian representatives included Anand Mahindra (Chairman, Mahindra Group), Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries), Nikhil Kamath (Co-Founder) and Vrinda Kapoor (Co-Founder, 3rdiTech).

After the White House event, PM Modi will attend a State Department luncheon with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken This will be followed by his address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Centre.

The PM will depart later to Egypt where his first event will be a roundtable with Egypt PM Mostafa Kamal Madbouly which will be followed by an interaction with the Indian community. This will be followed by a brief interaction with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, who was on a six-day visit to India last month. Later in the evening, the PM will hold an interaction with Egyptian thought leaders.

On Sunday, PM Modi will visit the Al Hakim Mosque followed by a visit to Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tributes to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Egypt and Palestine during World War I. Around noon, the PM will hold two rounds of meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that will witness the signing of MoUs as well as press statements. The PM will then depart for India at the end of his six-day, two-nation tour.

#Joe Biden #Narendra Modi

