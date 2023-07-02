PM Modi biggest patron of corruption: AAP after Ajit Pawar joins Shinde government in Maharashtra

New Delhi, July 2
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday by calling him the “biggest patron of corruption” after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight others from the party, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.
While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, the eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.
Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.
Reacting to the development, AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh hit out at the prime minister on Twitter. “Narendra Modi is the biggest patron of corruption in the country,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet in Hindi.
Two days after the prime minister gave a guarantee of action against corruption, Pawar was appointed as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra and Bhujbal also inducted into the cabinet, Singh said.
“Today all TV channels will condemn Modiji,” he claimed.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Mumbai #Narendra Modi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra political shake-up LIVE Updates: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...
Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar
‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...
Maharashtra political developments: Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Raut; says this ‘circus’ won’t last long
‘We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray’, said Raut
Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur
Heavy exchange of fire underway, casualties likely to go up
Punjab govt to not bear Rs 55 lakh expense incurred on UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari: CM Mann
'Amount to recovered from former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and...