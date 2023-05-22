PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss ways to deepen strategic ties

PTI

Hiroshima, May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held productive and wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva, during which they discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade and renewable energy.

Modi and Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima, the first meeting between them since the Brazilian leader was reelected as the president for a third term.

The two leaders noted that this year marked the 75th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

They reviewed their strategic partnership and discussed ways to further deepen it, especially in sectors of defence production, trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, dairy and animal husbandry, and bio-fuels and clean energy, the statement said.

Both leaders emphasised the need to organise a meeting of business leaders from both countries. They exchanged views on regional developments. They emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in multilateral platforms and the long-standing need for reform of multilateral institutions, the statement said.