PM Modi calls another meeting on Ukraine situation, India’s evacuation efforts

New Delhi, March 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called another high-level meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the situation in war-hit Ukraine and India’s evacuation efforts to bring back its citizens, sources said.
Since Sunday, Modi has chaired a number of such meetings.
India on Saturday said its main focus now is on the evacuation of around 700 Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy which has been witnessing bombings and airstrikes.
At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India hopes to evacuate its citizens from Kharkiv and Pisochyn in the next few hours.
“Our main focus is now on evacuating Indian students from Sumy. We are exploring multiple options for their evacuation,” he said.
Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.
