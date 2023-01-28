 PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions in the country : The Tribune India

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions in the country

This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India: PM to NCC cadets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt General Gurbirpal Singh inspects Guard of Honour during Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, on Saturday, January 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, January 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country but asserted that such efforts will not succeed.

Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

The prime minister said the entire world was looking towards India because of the youth of the country.

“This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India’s time has arrived,” Modi said addressing the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebrations.

At the same time, the prime minister urged caution against attempts to divide the country.

“Desh ko todne ke kai bahane dhoode jaate hai. Bhaanti, bhaanti ki baatein nikaal kar, Maa Bharti ke santaano ke beech main doodh mein daraar karne ki koshishe ho rahi hai (Several pretexts are being raised to break the country. Several issues are raked up to create divisions among the children of Mother India),” the prime minister said.

“Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India,” he said.

“Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti (there can be no fissures in the mother’s milk),” he said.

“For this, the mantra of unity is the ultimate antidote. The mantra of unity is a pledge as well as India’s strength. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of the raging controversy over a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Modi that has been banned in India.

Modi lauded the NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day celebration and said the priority for the country would always be the young people who are brimming with energy and enthusiasm.

He said the youngsters have immense opportunities as his government was encouraging private participation in space and defence sectors where start-ups were making huge strides.

Modi said his government had unleashed a digital revolution, start-up revolution and innovation revolution.

He highlighted the reforms in the defence sector, saying assault rifles that were imported earlier were now being manufactured within the country.

The prime minister said fast-paced border infrastructure work was taking place and it would open a new world of opportunities and possibilities for the youth.

Modi said it was also a time of great possibilities for the daughters of the country.

“Police and paramilitary forces have witnessed the number of women doubling in the last eight years. The path has been paved for the deployment of women on the frontiers of all three armed,” he said.

He said women have been recruited as sailors in the Navy and have also started entering combat roles in the armed forces.

“First batch of women cadets has started training at the National Defence Academy in Pune and 1500 girl students have been admitted in Sainik Schools which were thrown open for the girl students for the first time,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the National Cadet Corps too has seen a consistent rise in women participation in the last decade.

Earlier, the prime minister released a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 years of NCC.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar, Chief of Air Staff V R Chaudhari and Defence Secretary Girdhar Armaane were present on occasion.

