PM Modi chairs high-level meet on Ukraine as one student dies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a fourth high-level meeting on Ukraine within two days, hours after the tragic news of the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

The meeting was attended among others by Principal Secretary to the PM PK Mishra, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, PM's adviser Amit Khare, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and others.

The Foreign secretary made a presentation on progress under Operation Ganga with discussions held in the meeting on finding diplomatic clearances to deploy IAF's C-17s in the rescue missions in UKraine.

The PM earlier today asked the IAF to be ready to join Operation Ganga.

C-17s can carry around 400 people in one go.

