PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review situation in Gujarat’s Morbi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night chaired a high-level meeting to review situation in Gujarat’s Morbi.

The Prime Minister was briefed on rescue and relief operations.

A PMO statement said the Prime Minister stressed ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, earlier today. The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been under way ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. Prime Minister once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance,” PMO said.

The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials, including from the Home Department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.