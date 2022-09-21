Narendra Modi chairs PM Cares meet; Ratan Tata, others join as trustees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of PM Cares Fund and said the component would be used to respond to distress situations and not just as relief assistance.

On the occasion, a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of the PM Cares Fund, including the PM Cares for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children who lost their parents to covid.

Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. Modi appreciated the people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM Cares Fund, said an official release.

“It was discussed that PM Cares has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity-building,” the release added.

The Prime Minister welcomed the trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM Cares Fund. The meeting was attended by trustees of the PM Cares Fund -- Union Home Minister, Union Finance Minister besides the newly nominated trustees Justice KT Thomas, former Judge, Supreme Court; Kariya Munda, Former Deputy Speaker; Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons.

The Trust decided to nominate the following eminent persons for constitution of the Advisory Board to PM Cares Fund: Rajiv Mehrishi, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India; Sudha Murthy, former chairperson, Infosys Foundation; Anand Shah, co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

The Prime Minister said the participation of new trustees and advisors would provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM Cares Fund. Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.