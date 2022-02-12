PM Modi claims BJP win in Phase-1; beginning of fall, says Akhilesh Yadav

Tribune News Service

A day after Phase-1 polling, both the BJP and SP-RLD claimed big gains in western Uttar Pradesh. While PM Narendra Modi claimed the BJP would “win with record numbers”, an equally confident SP chief Akhilesh Yadav declared it was the “beginning of the elimination” of the saffron party.

Addressing an election rally, PM Modi said: “The people are determined to see the BJP victorious. Voters never desert those who have good intentions.” In Kasganj, which votes in Phase-3, he said people, especially women, had voted for the BJP in large numbers in the first phase. “The parivarwadi are aware their boat is sinking. That is why they have started questioning EVMs and the Election Commission,” he mocked, adding that the Opposition had failed to divide the people along caste lines.”

Akhilesh, on the other hand, claimed a lead for the SP-RLD alliance. Significantly, Shamli saw 69.42 per cent polling compared to 67.76 per cent in 2017. However, Muzaffarnagar with its unique caste cauldron, saw a 65.34 per cent turnout, less than last time’s 67.16 per cent.

“It is“anyone’s game as Uttar Pradesh still has six more Phases to go,” said observers. The BJP is expected to face major challenges in Phases 3, 6 and 7.

3% dip in turnout

Voting percentage in Ph-1 over 3% less than in 2017, as per ECI

Except for Shamli, all other 10 districts recorded a fall in voter turnout

