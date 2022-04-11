New Delhi, April 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.
"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022
"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," the prime minister said.
Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Biden; does not mention sanctions
Two democracies share the same concerns about global challen...
Amid US-Russia row, India and America talk co-development of military equipment
India, US kick off first 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Biden r...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’
Addressing Parliament after his election as the country’s 23...
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’
The 70-year-old leader, who replaced Imran Khan, says he wan...
Hope region will be free of terror, PM Modi tells new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakista...