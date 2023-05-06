PM Modi: Congress striking deals with terror networks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday introduced a new campaign element in the Karnataka election landscape, citing “The Kerala Story” to attack the Congress for standing with and even striking deals with pro-terror networks.

Addressing rallies in Tumakuru, Ballari, on Friday, the PM accused the Congress of “birthing, nurturing and protecting terrorism for mere advancement of its vote bank politics”.

“With changing times, the nature of terrorism is also changing. Smuggling, drug peddling and communal disharmony are linked to terrorism today. Over the past few years, we have seen one more dangerous form of terrorism evolving.

“We can hear the noise of bombs. But this new terror conspiracy that eats into the vitals of our society is noiseless. Even the court has expressed concern about it. ‘The Kerala Story’ is a film that reveals that this conspiracy underway in one state,” PM said.

He further said the film was based on the machinations of terror networks in Kerala and added the Congress was today seen standing with such terror conspirators and even striking “backdoor deals” with them.

The PM also spoke of the BJP’s manifesto as one wedded to development as against the Congress’ manifesto, which, he described, as a “bundle of bans, lock-ups and appeasement”.

Recalling the Congress's proposed ban on the Bajrang Dal, the PM said the “Congress’ condition is so bad that its legs are shivering today on the chants of ‘Jai Bajrangbali’”.

Cong ‘misled’HAL

PM Narendra Modi on Friday said Congress leaders misled the employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) a few years ago when the Army was deployed on the border, noting, “For the Congress, the defence sector was like a club which their close relatives could plunder.”