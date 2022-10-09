PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village

Modhera (Gujarat), October 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village.
Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was known for the Sun temple, now it will also be known as solar-powered village.
Making Modhera the country’s first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, a government release said.
Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.
